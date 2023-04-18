SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Amazon had some amazing news for some South Florida students.

They are delivering the gift of education in the form of a $40,000 scholarship for its “future engineers” program.

Recipients will study computer science or engineering at a college of their choice, plus a paid internship with the retail giant after their freshman year.

Students expressed excitement and gratitude for the unique opportunity.

“It is extremely important,” said student Alexa Mallar. “It has made my college decisions a lot easier. I now have the necessary funding to go to MIT. I’m extremely honored to be here. It’s an amazing opportunity, and I’m so grateful. I’m extremely grateful. It’s an extremely happy day. Thank you very much.”

Four hundred scholarships will be handed out by Amazon throughout the entire country.

