Amazon prepares for surge of online orders over the holidays amid pandemic

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Amazon and other retailers are preparing for a shipping surge amid the pandemic.

Companies anticipate a huge increase in online orders as many shoppers are deciding to skip the malls.

Remember the long lines, crowded stores, shoppers trying to snag the last item, and the anticipation for mall doors opening its doors at midnight?

Well, as you can imagine, things are going to look a lot different this year.

“We’re confident in our ability to get customers’ orders this holiday season,” said Amazon spokesperson Alyssa Bronikowski.

Although many stores are doing their part to keep workers and customers safe this holiday season, others are opting for — you guessed it — online shopping.

“Customers can take advantage on a number of order tracking features like map tracking that allows them to see when their item is 10 stops away or less,” Bronikowski said.

Amazon is way ahead of the game. Aside from all the holiday deals rolled out on the site, the company spoke to 7News on everything they’re doing to ensure presents make it on time and to your door as quickly as possible.

“Photo on delivery gives customers an image of where exactly their delivery driver placed their item,” Bronikowski said.

The goal is to make sure shoppers spend less time worrying about how they’ll get it in time. By doing that, they’re bringing in extra hands.

“We’ve hired over 200,000 full-time and part-time roles as well as an additional 100,000 seasonal roles to help supplement our current workforce,” Bronikowski said.

And with all the increased workforce comes safety, which Amazon said is a priority.

“Supplying masks, gloves, hand sanitizing stations, thermal cameras in our building, and we are also rolling out a pilot in a number of our buildings that will be COVID testings for employees,” Bronikowski said.

But if you do want your gifts on time, especially with the surge of online shopping this year, the only way is to do it early and not wait until the last minute.

With the demand for shipping, Amazon isn’t the only one thinking ahead. FedEx, USPS and other big delivery chains are also doing their part to make sure gifts make it to their destination.

So, shop smart and start your holiday shopping now.

