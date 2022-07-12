WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Amazon is kicking off Prime Day with some supplies for South Florida students.

The online powerhouse teamed up with the non-profit Amigos For Kids for a back-to-school giveaway.

About 1,000 kids received a backpack with all the essentials needed to take on the upcoming school year.

“Pencils, paper, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, crayons. Everything that is age appropriate for each individual child that will be in the backpack,” said Victoria Madani, Amigos For Kids Board Member. “These are probably the only school supplies that these children will be receiving, so it’s imperative to make sure that we have the appropriate supplies for each individual grade level.”

The Amazon donation was unloaded and sorted Tuesday by staff and volunteers at El Dorado Furniture in West Miami-Dade.

