DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A delivery driver is on his way to jail after allegedly stealing packages from homes while dropping off Uber Eats orders in Doral.

Doral Police announced the arrest of 62-year-old Marcos Marcelo Garibaldi on Tuesday afternoon.

“We were able to apprehend an individual who was targeting our community, individuals who were ordering Amazon packages to the house,” said Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez.

According to authorities, Garibaldi worked as an Amazon delivery driver and an Uber Eats driver, keeping track of which homes had packages left outside as he dropped off food orders.

“While dropping off meals for individuals via his Uber Eats platform, he was out identifying packages that were left in front of other residents,” said Lopez.

Surveillance video from one home captured Garibaldi seemingly stealing a package while wearing an Amazon employee vest on the job.

That footage allowed detectives to identify him after he entered a residential area that required him to provide his personal information.

“He had to cross a gate, enter, and provide his information. We were able to capture that information and compare it to the Ring camera. We were able to see his face, and through our leveraging of technology and databases, we were able to identify this individual,” said Lopez.

Investigators say Garibaldi has a history of similar crimes in other states.

“This individual has been arrested three other times out of state for the same or similar offenses as well, so he was very calculated and methodical about committing these crimes,” said Lopez.

Garibaldi was taken into custody on Jan. 23, still wearing his Amazon vest.

Authorities reiterated the seriousness of his crime.

“We take crimes like this extremely seriously. Many folks are hard-working folks in our community and don’t have the simple time to go out and make purchases of gifts so they order through Amazon,” said Lopez.

Garibaldi has been charged with petty theft and has since bonded out.

Amazon responded to the arrest with a statement:

We have zero tolerance for theft and take these allegations seriously. The driver involved will be not be able to deliver to Amazon customers until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.