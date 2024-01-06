NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a subject accused of carjacking an Amazon delivery driver in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of 104th Terrace and 25th Avenue, just after 7:30 p.m., Friday.

According to investigators, the delivery driver left the vehicle running while she delivered a package.

All of a sudden, detectives said, she heard a noise behind her, turned around and saw someone inside her car.

Police said the victim tried opening the door but couldn’t. Moments later, the subject opened the door, pushed the woman down and drove off.

Detectives are now looking for a Nissan Versa and the driver who stole it.

If you have any information on this carjacking or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

