DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive alligator was spotted making its way across a South Florida Turnpike, causing brief delays and sparking a wildlife rescue operation during rush hour.

The gator was spotted on the shoulder lane Turnpike southbound at 74th Street in Doral. Two left lanes were blocked as officials tried to catch the alligator.

Wildlife crews were able to wrangle the reptile and relocate it to a nearby canal.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

