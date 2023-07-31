HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Another reptile was rescued after being hit by a car.

A driver struck an alligator in Homestead, Friday.

A wildlife rehab worker scooped the injured animal off of the road.

It suffered injuries to its face and tail.

“We examined the rest of the body, it had some minor abrasions,” said Martha Frassica-Rivera, owner of the Everglades Outpost Wildlife Sanctuary. “It looks like a pretty healthy alligator.”

The alligator was taken to the Everglades Outpost where it’s on antibiotics and is said to be recovering well.

Officials said it will remain there because it’s too big to be released back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.