MIAMI (WSVN) - A 67-year-old man will remain behind bars after he pleaded guilty to several felony charges.

Allen Matis reached a plea deal with prosecutors on Thursday, in which he pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence manslaughter and vehicular homicide. As part of the agreement, he will spend six years in prison followed by two years of house arrest and six years of probation.

The deadly crash occurred on June 24 in the 2900 block of Southwest 57th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said Matis crashed his car through the wall of 83-year-old Henri Bezy’s home, killing the elderly man as he slept inside.

Authorities said Henri remained trapped underneath the vehicle in the aftermath of the crash.

According to an arrest report, Matis’ blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Henri’s sister, Claire, and a family friend spoke moments after the hearing, reacting to the sentence.

“Now there’s a void taking his place, and nothing will ever change that. Nothing will bring him back,” she said.

“It’s not for me to say one way or the other. That’s something that it is what it is,” said family friend Gary Wilcox.

Henry’s loved ones hope this tragic story leaves everyone with one clear message: Do not drink and drive.

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