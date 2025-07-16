DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged victim testified in front of a jury in the case of a former Downtown Doral Charter Upper School security guard accused of inappropriate behavior involving students.

Yuniesky Ramirez Martinez faces two counts of sexual performance by a child stemming from an incident back in 2023.

Officials in court Wednesday played the victim’s interview with detectives in court, which took place around the time of the incident, when she was only 16 years old.

“Te lo quiero meter, that he wants to put his REDACTED inside me,” said the unidentified victim.

Martinez is accused of unlocking a classroom for two juveniles who he found exchanging Valentine’s Day gifts.

He then went into an adjoining room with a two-way window and used his cellphone to record them in a sexual act.

“[He told me], ‘And I can’t stop thinking about everything, and about how you would do it to me,'” said the alleged victim in court

According to officials, Ramirez Martinez pursued the female student at the school for three days after the incident.

“And he just kept giving me these eyes, like, pervertido, you know what I mean? Like, perverted.” said the alleged victim.

The victim told detectives he would ask the color of her genitals and said he wanted to have oral sex.

She also told detectives the former security guard told her he liked minors, and that she would gain experience with someone like him.

The victim claims Ramirez Martinez tried to blackmail her into having a sexual relationship with him, using the video he recorded of her performing oral sex on another student.

Ramirez Martinez’s defense team argues that he did not solicit the minor, and claims he was only trying to help a student in distress.

This case remains ongoing.

