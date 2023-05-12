HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Alleged victim steps forward after news of former PE coach’s arrest for battery of teen

A former PE coach was back in court to face even more serious charges after another alleged victim saw earlier reports of him on TV.

Thirty-seven-year old Joseph Tolliver appeared before a judge Friday morning.

This latest accuser came forward after seeing a news report.

She said she was just 10 years old when Tolliver allegedly made sexual advances toward her at an un-named South Florida school.

Tolliver once worked at Cambell Drive K-8 Center in Homestead.

He was arrested in February accused of sexual battery on a 14-year-old.

In addition, police said another victim had been sexually abused by Tolliver as well.

He faces 37 charges and remains behind bars with no bond.

