SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed in what authorities described as a deputy-involved shooting outside a Walmart store in Southwest Miami-Dade. Now his devastated family is speaking out.

The man’s father, Kennedy Bellamy, told 7News over the phone that investigators’ account of what unfolded outside the retailer Thursday morning does not align with his son’s character.

“He was a good kid,” he said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the fatal encounter unfolded while a deputy was patrolling the Walmart on Southwest 211th Street, off South Dixie Highway, at around 7:15 a.m.

“While he was in his patrol, he was contacted by one of the loss prevention officers who was working and was advised of an individual who was actively stealing,” said Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

Detectives said the deputy attempted to make contact with the suspect, identified by his family as 36-year-old Kennedy Graham, who immediately took off running.

A short foot pursuit ensued. Some time later, a fight broke out near the entrance doors of the Walmart during which Graham revealed to the deputy that he was armed.

“Our deputy did in fact discharge his service weapon. The subject fled and eventually collapsed on the street just outside,” said Cordero-Stutz.

A woman who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera told 7News she watched it all unfold.

“The cop was running behind him, and they shot him like three times. [Graham] ran like a little bit more, and he just fell forward, face forward,” she said.

Deputies rendered aid to Graham before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived. Paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Cordero-Stutz said Graham had an extensive criminal history. However, his father doesn’t believe his son would have been carrying a weapon.

“What’s so important at Walmart to kill a person over? They’re trying to say that his criminal background, he had a gun,” said Bellamy. “My son didn’t pull a gun.”

Back at the scene of the shooting. 7Skyforce hovered above a large police presence along South Dixie Highway next to the Walmart.

The gunfire erupted just steps from a day care. The staff there was shaken up.

“It’s just scary, and it’s scary in the area, and we’re just hoping it doesn’t happen again,” said day care employee Claudia Camacho. “It’s very scary because it’s something that doesn’t happen often, honestly. It’s something that shouldn’t happen at all.”

No one else was injured.

Cordero-Stutz said the 37-year-old deputy involved is a five-year veteran with the law enforcement agency.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the ongoing investigation, as is standard in a deputy-involved shooting.

