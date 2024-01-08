MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Texas man has been arrested for allegedly stalking pop star Shakira following a series of alarming social media posts, police said.

Fifty-six-year-old Daniel John Valtier of El Paso, Texas was arrested Monday morning outside of the pop star’s home.

According to the arrest report, Shakira’s security had been made aware of Valtier following social media posts and deliveries made to her home between late December and the start of 2024.

In Valtier’s posts, he falsely claimed a relationship with the pop star, including that the two were married and a family.

Despite Shakira and her team issuing several warnings to Valtier, he continued, police said, sending her packages containing wine bottles, chocolates and toys directly to her home.

On Wednesday, police said, Shakira’s security team shared with them a social media post that appeared to indicate Valtier was in Florida intending to visit her home. The post sparked concerns since he had been living in El Paso.

As a result, on Monday, when Valtier arrived outside Shakira’s home via taxi cab, he was arrested by Miami Beach Police.

Police said Valtier doesn’t know the victim or any member of their family.

Valtier now faces charges of stalking. He was a no-show in bond court on Monday.

