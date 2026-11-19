NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged home burglar was arrested in Northwest Miami-Dade, deputies said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to the home near Northwest 19th Street and 68th Avenue around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The large law enforcement presence closed off the area for some time while deputies searched for the subject.

When the subject was found, deputies said he tried to run but didn’t get too far. He was ultimately arrested.

It’s unclear what charges he may face.

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