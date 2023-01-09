MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a shock for students who headed back to class after their winter break ended. Their school was suddenly shut down, and now, parents are demanding answers.

The Allapattah Wynwood School, at 1500 Northwest 16th Ave. was completely shut down, Monday.

7News camera captured students and their parents protesting outside the school with students chanting “open the school.”

The family-run private school has been in Wynwood for 30 years.

7News was told that a dispute within the family has left these children without a place to go.

Parents received a letter in December from an attorney who is representing the executive director of the school, which explained that former employees withheld passwords for computer systems, and that is part of what is keeping the school from operating.

It also explained that the school is under investigation by several different government agencies.

Parents are now fuming as they have no place to send their children to school.

“As you can see, they are all dressed, ready to go to school, they want to go to school, they want to learn,” said Jennifer Hernandez, a parent. “However, because of a family dispute, we don’t know what’s going on. They close the school from one day to next, and our kids are left out in the air, they don’t have transfers in order to go to another school.”

“They have no vacancies, no other schools to go to because every school is full, and they’re concerned about that, and it’s in mid-year and schools are full,” said Herbert Fonseca, former assistant principal at the school. “They are concerned about their education, parents have to go back to work, and I understand all that. My hands are tied. I wish I could open the door right now, but I can’t.”

Fonseca was fired from the school back in December. He is the son of the executive director of the school.

Now, about 150 students are without a place to go to school.

