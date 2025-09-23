MIAMI (WSVN) - All westbound lanes of State Road 836 at Northwest 12th Avenue in Miami are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash, authorities said.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash just before 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Fire crews capped a fuel spill after two saddle bags being carried by the tractor trailer was damaged in the crash. Officials said approximately 100 gallons of diesel was spilled before crews successfully stopped the leak.

Miami Fire’s Hazardous Materials Team responded to contain the spill and prevent contamination of surrounding areas and storm drainage system.

Officials said no one has been transported to the hospital, but the driver of the tractor trailer was seen in the back of an ambulance to be checked out on scene.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are rerouting drivers at the 12th Avenue exit. Some alternate routes include Northwest Seventh Street or Northwest 36th Street on 112th Expressway.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as crews work to cap the spill, clear the roadway and upright the tractor trailer.

