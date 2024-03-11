(WSVN) - Due to overhead work scheduled for March 11- March 15, all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 at State Road 836 will be closed.

The lanes will be closed starting at 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

A route for a non-tolled detour for southbound I-95 includes the following:

Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at Northwest 14th Street

Turn left at NW 12th Avenue, then turn left at Northwest 11th Street

Turn right at Northwest Eight Street Road, then turn left at Northwest Eighth Street

Turn right at Northwest Third Court to access the I-95 south ramp after Northwest Second Street

A route for tolled detour for southbound I-95 includes the following:

Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at Northwest 12th Avenue

Turn left at Northwest 12th Avenue to access the SR 836 east entrance ramp

Continue east on SR 836 to access the I-95 south ramp

For a map of the detour, click here.

