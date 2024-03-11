(WSVN) - Due to overhead work scheduled for March 11- March 15, all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 at State Road 836 will be closed.
The lanes will be closed starting at 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
A route for a non-tolled detour for southbound I-95 includes the following:
- Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at Northwest 14th Street
- Turn left at NW 12th Avenue, then turn left at Northwest 11th Street
- Turn right at Northwest Eight Street Road, then turn left at Northwest Eighth Street
- Turn right at Northwest Third Court to access the I-95 south ramp after Northwest Second Street
A route for tolled detour for southbound I-95 includes the following:
- Exit at the SR 836 West Ramp, then exit at Northwest 12th Avenue
- Turn left at Northwest 12th Avenue to access the SR 836 east entrance ramp
- Continue east on SR 836 to access the I-95 south ramp
For a map of the detour, click here.
