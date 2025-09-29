NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a rollover box truck forced the closure of all southbound Interstate 95 at Ives Dairy Road during rush hour.

The incident happened Monday morning and involved a total of four vehicles, including a box truck, two pickup trucks, and a Nissan SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

7Drone Force hovered above the scene where the box truck rolled over onto the express lanes with a pickup truck colliding into the box truck’s undercarriage, presumably from the inability to brake in time to avoid impact.

The pickup truck’s airbags were deployed and it sustained heavy front-end damage.

Three of the drivers involved were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to FHP.

As a result of the crash, there was a major fuel spill on the roadway.

For a while, road rangers closed all southbound lanes and diverted traffic at Ives Diary Road which caused delays stretching back to Hollywood Boulevard.

All southbound lanes were reopened by 9:30a.m.

