NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic accident involving a rollover box truck has forced the closure of southbound Interstate 95 at Ives Dairy Road.

7Drone Force hovered above the scene where the box truck rolled over onto the express lanes with a pickup truck colliding into the box truck’s undercarriage, presumably from the inability to brake in time to avoid impact.

The pickup truck’s airbags were deployed and it sustained heavy front-end damage.

Two people were transported to a local hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

As a result of the crash there’s a major fuel spill on the roadway.

For a while, only two right lanes were getting by but officials have since shut down all lanes and are diverting traffic at Ives Diary Road, causing delays stretching back to Hollywood Boulevard.

Officials are urging commuters to avoid this route as the clean up process is underway and the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.