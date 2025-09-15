A gnarly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 at 79th street has forced the closure of all northbound mainlines.

The crash involves at least six vehicles, with one landing on its side.

Florida Highway Patrol, fire rescue, and road rangers are on scene and are working to asses those injured and mitigate traffic by utilizing the express lanes.

The accident has brought traffic to a crawl, creating a 45 minute delay that stretches all the way back to the 112 Airport Expressway.

At this time, it’s unclear if anyone is injured.

The circumstances surrounding the crash is unknown but it will likely take awhile before the roadway is cleared.

Drivers trying to head northbound are urged to use 441 Northwest 12th Avenue, Biscayne Boulevard.

