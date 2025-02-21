MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the MacArthur Causeway that were shut down after a severe accident on Interstate 395 near Miami Beach have since been reopened.

Miami Beach Police responded to the traffic crash around 12:30a.m.,Friday.

Two vehicles were seen mangled across both eastbound and westbound lanes.

A black Jeep appeared to have been attempting to make a turn when another car slammed into its side.

Miami Beach Police said the two people involved in the crash were transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Officials were seen directing traffic and investigating the accident.

As a result of the crash the MacArthur Causeway between Fountain Street and 5th Street and Alton Road was fully closed for roughly five hours. The closure brought traffic to a slow crawl, the congestion stretched all the way to Biscayne Boulevard.

Drivers attempting to get from Miami Beach to the mainland were urged to use alternative routes, such as the Venetian Causeway, the Julia Tutte Causeway near Mount Sinai and 79th Street Causeway.

