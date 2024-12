HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gallons of fuel were spilled on the Palmetto Expressway near West Okeechobee Road causing heavy delays in the area.

Workers are onsite and were seen putting material down to absorb the spill.

All lane have since reopened.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.