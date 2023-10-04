WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck along the 836 Dolphin Expressway caused a messy scene Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol said a dually tow truck was traveling eastbound towing a trailer with heavy equipment when it attempted a sudden stop, which caused the trailer to overturn, spilling its load onto the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

All lanes have since been reopened.

