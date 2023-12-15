MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Palmetto Expressway were shut down Friday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol arrived at the scene on State Road 826, near Northwest 47th Avenue in the Miami Gardens, after receiving reports of downed power lines that blocked the lanes.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where northbound and southbound traffic was at a standstill.

No injuries were reported.

Florida Power and Light crews were seen working on a pole in the area.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes until the roadways reopen.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.