MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes as crews begin working overnight on the expressway.

Crews are expected to work on a bridge over the 836 in Miami, Friday night.

The expressway will be closed in both directions between Northwest 12th Street and Northwest 17th Street, starting at 10 p.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

For more information and details on alternate routes, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.