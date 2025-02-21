MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the MacArthur Causeway were shut down after a severe accident on Interstate 395 near Miami Beach.

Two vehicles were seen mangled across both eastbound and westbound lanes.

Officials were seen directing traffic and investigating the accident.

Drivers attempting to get from Miami Beach to the mainland are urged to use alternative routes, such as the Venetian Causeway, the Julia Tutte Causeway near Mount Sinai and 79th Street Causeway.

An investigation on the cause of the accident is currently underway.

