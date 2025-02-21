MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the MacArthur Causeway were shut down after a severe accident on Interstate 395 near Miami Beach.

Two vehicles were seen mangled across both eastbound and westbound lanes.

A black Jeep appeared to have been attempting to make a turn when another car slammed into its side.

Officials were seen directing traffic and investigating the accident.

All eastbound traffic on MacArthur Causeway was stopped on the entrance to Palm and Hibiscus Islands. The traffic jam stretched all the way to Biscayne Boulevard.

Drivers attempting to get from Miami Beach to the mainland are urged to use alternative routes, such as the Venetian Causeway, the Julia Tutte Causeway near Mount Sinai and 79th Street Causeway.

The victims involved were reportedly transported to nearby hospitals.

