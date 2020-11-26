All lanes blocked I-95 north before NW 119 St. after fatal crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Northwest Miami-Dade has Interstate 95 shut down just before Northwest 119 Street.

According to Florida 511, the incident happened on I-95 Express North, and all lanes are blocked, as of 3 p.m., Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to a vehicle fire at the scene involving at least two vehicles.

Authorities said one patient has been pronounced dead on scene.

