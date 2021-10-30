HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida priest has been found guilty of sexual battery.

An all-female jury on Friday convicted Father Jean-Claude Philippe.

Philippe asked to be let out of jail until his sentencing, a request the judge denied.

In 2018, he attacked a parishioner at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Homestead.

Philippe faces up to 15 years in prison.

