SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University’s MMC campus was on high alert following a campus-wide alert described as a “dangerous situation”.
FIU sent out the alert just before 9:30 a.m., Tuesday morning.
According to FIU Police, the incident began inside one of their Acamedic Health buildings. As a result, nearby streets were closed as police investigated.
Nearly 30 minutes after the alert went out, FIU Police confirmed officers were on the scene searching the building but that the call appeared to be false.
