SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University’s MMC campus was on high alert following a campus-wide alert described as a “dangerous situation”.

FIU sent out the alert just before 9:30 a.m., Tuesday morning.

F I U ALERT! MMC Campus: A dangerous situation is occurring on or near campus! Evacuate the area NOW.

The activities on the east side of campus are isolated at this time. The west side of campus continues as normal. — FIU (@FIU) May 2, 2023

According to FIU Police, the incident began inside one of their Acamedic Health buildings. As a result, nearby streets were closed as police investigated.

Nearly 30 minutes after the alert went out, FIU Police confirmed officers were on the scene searching the building but that the call appeared to be false.

Officers have cleared the building and are now conducting a methodical search. There is no danger to anyone on campus. The call appears to be false. — FIUPolice (@FIUPOLICE) May 2, 2023

