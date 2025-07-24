MIAMI (WSVN) - The tax collector’s office in downtown Miami was briefly evacuated following the discovery of a firework on the second floor of the building.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of the threat at 200 Northwest Second Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Responding deputies immediately jumped into action and began to evacuate the building.

Officials said a commercial-grade firework was left behind on the counter.

7News cameras captured a large crowd outside the building as onlookers eagerly waited for more information and clearance from the authorities.

A short while after, officials gave the all-clear, and people were allowed to re-enter the building.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad Unit also responded to the scene

