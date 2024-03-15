WEST MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) – Students and staff returned to a school in West Miami after they were evacuated due to a minor gas leak.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 5901 SW 16th St., Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where students and staff were relocated outside.

Hazmat crews also arrived at the scene and were able to contain the leak.

No injuries were reported.

