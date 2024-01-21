MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear at a hotel in Miami Beach after they investigated a bomb threat in the building.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the SLS South Beach, located at 1701 Collins Ave., Sunday evening.

Cellphone video captured an active scene and crime scene tape outside of the hotel.

Investigators said the hotel was evacuated as a precaution as officers searched the premises.

Just before 8 p.m., police confirmed the building is safe.

A 7News viewer who contacted the station said this has happened several times over the past several months.

