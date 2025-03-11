DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - An all clear was given at Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School, hours after the school was placed on lockdown due to a reported bomb threat.

Police responded to the school, located at 8600 NW 107 Avenue in Doral, at around 1 p.m., Tuesday, after a former janitor allegedly threatened to plant bombs in several locations around the school.

Initial reports indicated that the individual, who was previously employed at the school, made the threat, prompting a response from law enforcement but that has not been confirmed by police.

Police have established both an inner and outer perimeter around the school as a precaution while K9 units sniffed parts of the parking lot and building.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the threat was not credible.

As of 2:30 p.m., the school area is back open and parents can pick up their children at the school.

No injuries have been reported.

