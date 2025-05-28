COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police gave the all clear at several school campuses in Coconut Grove following a report of a possible shooting.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of Ransom Everglades School, where police responded to reports of a possible shooting in the area of Main Highway and Royal Road, just before 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ransom Everglades and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart were placed on lockdown.

City of Miami Police said they responded out of an abundance of caution and conducted a thorough search of the Ransom Everglades campus and the surrounding area. They did not find any evidence of a threat.

Further investigation led officials to believe it had been a swatting call. The lockdowns were then lifted.

