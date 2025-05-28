COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials gave the all clear after a high school in Coconut Grove was reported to have locked down following an emergency situation.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of Ransom Everglades School, where police responded to reports of a possible shooting in the area of Main Highway and Royal Road just before 11:00 a.m., Wednesday.

Further investigation led officials to believe it had been a swatting call.

According to the Miami Police Department, officials responded out of an abundance of caution, placing nearby schools under lockdown as they conducted a thorough search of the campus and the surrounding area.

Officials found no evidence of a threat.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.