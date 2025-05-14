MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue gave the all clear after Miami Lakes Middle School was evacuated due to reports of an odor of gas.

Officials received the call at around 8:45 a.m., Wednesday in the 6400 block of Miami Lakeway Drive, where students were evacuated prior to fire rescue arrival.

After investigating officials gave the all clear and everyone was allowed back inside the building.

No injuries were reported.

