MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have given the all-clear at Miami International Airport after an unattended item prompted concern for travelers.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Concourse J on Tuesday afternoon to investigate the item.

During their investigation, which included the MDSO Bomb Squad, the area was evacuated and a TSA checkpoint was closed.

A short time later, the all-clear was given and normal airport operations resumed.

Officials said any impact to passengers was minimal.

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