MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities gave the all clear at Miami International Airport after a weekend scare.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units surrounded a cargo plane, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they received a call about a suspicious device on board.

Shortly after, first responders determined there was no threat.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.