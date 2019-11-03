All clear given at MIA after police investigate potential security breach

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear at Miami International Airport after they investigated what airport officials described as a potential security breach at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.

According to MIA officials, Miami-Dade Police officers responded at around 5:30 p.m., Sunday to check whether a security breach took place at Concourse E’s TSA checkpoint.

Update: All checkpoints have been reopened https://t.co/yjZnq8CXjU — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) November 3, 2019

Police said someone apparently entered the TSA checkpoint through the exit area.

Concourses E and D were temporarily closed while officers investigated. They have since reopened.

