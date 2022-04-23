WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear at a cargo building near Miami International Airport after workers found what they thought were two grenades in a piece of luggage, leading officers to evacuate the premises.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the cargo warehouse, located along Northwest 22nd Street in West Miami-Dade, at around 5:20 p.m., Saturday, in reference to two possible grenades found.

Employees said one of them saw the items through an X-ray machine and told police.

Workers were evacuated and were forced to wait across the street for at least four hours while the bomb squad and police used a ramp to go in and out of the building.

7News cameras captured a police officer suiting up in bomb gear before he headed inside the building. He came out shortly after, and police determined the grenades were fake.

Officers temporarily shut down Northwest 22nd Street near the cargo warehouse. It has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.