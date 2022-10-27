NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have deemed a North Miami Beach school safe and clear after suspicious bags were reported.

C.G. Bethel High School, located at 16150 NE 17th Ave., resumed normal operations as students were released back into the campus, Thursday afternoon.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Police’s Bomb Squad were at the school to search for any bomb devices.

No threats were found at the school, and police eventually gave the all clear.

@myNMBPolice has deemed the school safe and clear. Students have been released back to the school. No bomb devices were located. Thank you to @MiamiDadePD for their assistance. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) October 27, 2022

