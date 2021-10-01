MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear several hours after they placed several buildings in the heart of downtown Miami on lockdown due to a suspicious package that was reported in the area.

An aerial view captured a heavy police presence near 66 Flagler St., just after 5 p.m., Friday.

According to City of Miami Police, they initially received a call about a suspicious briefcase.

At around 5:30 p.m. 7News cameras showed a member of the Miami Police Bomb Squad in tactical gear as they checked out a suitcase on a sidewalk located on the south side of Flagler Street, placed a piece of equipment next to it and walked away backwards.

A few minutes later, the Bomb Squad member walked back to the suitcase and removed the piece of equipment.

Officers shut down Flagler Street between Miami and West First avenues while they investigated. They roadway has since reopened.

Shortly before 6, officers with the Bomb Squad opened the suitcase and appeared to empty clothes found inside on the sidewalk.

Witnesses who walked by the emptied suitcase said there doesn’t appear to be anything lethal inside it, just clothes.

The street closure affected the Friday evening commute.

Several people who work in the area said they were unable to reach their vehicles because they were parked in the area that was closed off.

Just after 6:40 p.m., police said the scene was rendered safe.

