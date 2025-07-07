MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police gave the all clear after a suspicious package was reported in Miami.

Officers briefly shut down the roads near the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northwest 15th Street as they investigated on Monday afternoon.

During this brief road closure, the Miami-Dade Transit suspended service on its Omni Loop route for a while.

Following an investigation, detectives found no credible threat and reopened the roadways and restored train service.

