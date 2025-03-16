WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies gave the all clear after a suspicious package was found in West Miami-Dade.

MDSO’s Bomb Squad was called to a store near Southwest 24th Street and 147th Avenue, at around noon on Saturday.

Officials said the caller said a man dropped off something that looked suspicious.

Deputies inspected the area and the package and deemed everything safe.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.