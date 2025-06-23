MIAMI (WSVN) - The Stephen P. Clark Government Center in downtown Miami was briefly evacuated following reports of a suspicious package, causing disruptions to Metrorail and Metromover service across the area.

The building, located at 111 NW 1st St., was evacuated at around 10 a.m., Monday while authorities investigate.

As a precaution, all Metrorail and Metromover service was temporarily suspended.

UPDATE: Due to ongoing police activity, Metrorail is operating with modified service. Southbound trains are turning around for northbound service at Culmer Station, and northbound trains are turning around for southbound service at Brickell Station. 1/2 — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) June 23, 2025

Shuttle buses were provided for affected Metrorail riders, and authorities are urging commuters to allow extra travel time and expect systemwide delays.

Miami-Dade Transit said that Metrorail is running with modified service: southbound trains are turning around at Culmer Station, while northbound trains are turning around at Brickell Station.

Government Center Station has reopened, and Metromover service has resumed.

