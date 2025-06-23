MIAMI (WSVN) - The Stephen P. Clark Government Center in downtown Miami was briefly evacuated following reports of a suspicious package, causing disruptions to Metrorail and Metromover service across the area.

The building, located at 111 NW 1st St., was evacuated at around 10 a.m., Monday while authorities investigated but an all-clear was given a few hours after.

UPDATE: Metrorail and Metromover service has resumed. Riders may continue to experience residual delays as normal operations are restored. Thank you for your patience. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) June 23, 2025

As a precaution, all Metrorail and Metromover service were temporarily suspended, but they have since resumed service.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.