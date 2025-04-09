MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a possible fire at Miami Beach Senior High School.

Fire fighters arrived at the school, just before 8 a.m., Wednesday, where they said they found light smoke, which was contained to several floors of a building on school grounds, but no signs of a fire.

Nonetheless, students and staff were briefly evacuated as fire crews conducted a thorough search.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where students and staff lined the football field and basketball court while they waited for officials to inform them of the next steps.

Ultimately, crews weren’t able to locate a source and it was determined that the building in which the smoke was detected would be closed for further investigation.

Students were allowed to go back to class and enter the other buildings that were given the all clear.

Fire Rescue and Florida Power and Light are still investigating the incident and working to locate the source.

