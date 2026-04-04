SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of a bomb threat at Baptist Hospital, but issued an all clear Saturday morning, according to officials.

MDSO deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the hospital at 8900 N Kendall Drive in Southwest Miami-Dade on Friday night.

7News cameras captured MDSO deputies rushing around hospital grounds and blocking off the main entrance to the hospital.

Baptist Health officials said early Saturday morning that MDSO worked to ensure the hospital was safe, and that the all clear was issued.

An investigation is underway into the reports.

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