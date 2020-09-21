All clear given after possible explosive device detected near MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Tense moments unfolded at a cargo area near Miami International Airport after, police said, a possible explosive device was detected.

Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad units responded to a DHL facility along the 5800 block of Northwest 18th Street where, investigators said, an X-ray detected the suspicious device, Sunday morning.

The facility was evacuated as a precaution until officials investigated the device.

Police later gave the all clear.

