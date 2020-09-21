All clear given after possible explosive device detected near MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Tense moments unfolded at a cargo area near Miami International Airport after, police said, a possible explosive device was detected.

Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad units responded to a DHL facility along the 5800 block of Northwest 18th Street where, investigators said, an X-ray detected the suspicious device, Sunday morning.

The facility was evacuated as a precaution until officials investigated the device.

Police later gave the all clear.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending