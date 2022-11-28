NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s bomb squad was called out to a park scare near Key Biscayne.

MDFR crews on Sunday morning closed off an area of Crandon Park after, officials said, a maintenance worker found what they thought was an explosive.

Investigators said the object was actually a military marker. It was removed before crews gave the all clear.

Officials said there was no danger to the public.

